Arc de triomphe : l'empaquetage de Christo reporté à l'automne 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christo, @leCMN and the @CentrePompidou have jointly decided to postpone, by one year, "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped," initially planned for the fall 2020. The new dates are: Saturday, September 18 to Sunday, October 3, 2021. #ChristoParis pic.twitter.com/rYXYXK8mrz