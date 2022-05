Éclipse de Lune 2022 : quelle heure et météo pour l'observer ce lundi 16 mai ?

Mark the date and set your alarms! A total #LunarEclipse will sweep over much of the globe on 15/16 May



Early birds in Europe will be able to observe it before sunrise on 16 May.



Discover how and when to watch where you are from @timeanddatehttps://t.co/Tkt2SZjsAy pic.twitter.com/fKZX9IaXAV